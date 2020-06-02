Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
George Floyd Protests
Tragedy in Va Beach
Top Stories
Newport News mayor hands out masks to community members amid pandemic
Top Stories
Johns Hopkins doctors give advice on how to keep personal masks clean
Video
American Parkinson Disease Association Hampton Roads holds virtual exercise classes
Video
Serious injuries after Norfolk motorcycle crash
Police: 2 shot on Woodall Court in Newport News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Virginia
Coronavirus in NC
Phase 1 VA Reopening
Testing
Call Centers
Track Cases in VA
Report a COVID-19 Tip
Yes We’re Open
Frontline Heroes
Kids Activity Page
12 Hours of Giving
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane
Map Center
Mosquito Meter
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
The Big Tournament
Masters Report
ODU Football
Tides
Senior Send-off
Washington Huddle
Japan 2020
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Virtual Entertainment
COVID-19 local event changes
Tour de Cure
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Celebrating The Class of 2020
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Remarkable Women
Repack – WAVY Rescan FAQ
Repack – WVBT Rescan FAQ
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5:30pm
Troipcal Storm Cristobol
Blog: Temps Heating Up. Tracking A 3rd Tropical System. (Update)
Trending stories
Northam will allow most of Virginia to move into phase 2 on Friday
Video
Northam asks people to listen and understand cries of Black Virginians; proposes action to address racial inequities
Video
Virginia June 2 COVID-19 update: Key figures continue trend down, rest of state has passed Northern Virginia in daily cases
VB puts curfew in place at 8 p.m. Monday as demonstrations continue throughout Hampton Roads
Video
Protests, demonstrations continued throughout Hampton Roads Monday night; 26 arrested in VB
Video
Don't Miss
Half-Off Hampton Roads