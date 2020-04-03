Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Border Report Tour
Tragedy in Va Beach
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Search underway for Kennedy Townsend’s daughter, grandson
Top Stories
Emergency room doctor sleeping in RV to keep his family healthy
Norfolk sheriff forms Consumer Protection Unit to tackle COVID-19 scams
Madonna donates $1M to Gates’ Foundation Coronavirus-Relief efforts to find COVID-19 prevention, treatment
Video
Walmart to hold virtual-only annual Shareholders’ Meeting due to COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Virginia
Testing
Call Centers
Track Cases in VA
Report a COVID-19 Tip
Video
Livestream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
The Big Race – Daytona
The Big Tournament
Chase for the Championship
Masters Report
NFL Draft
ODU Football
Tides
Washington Huddle
Japan 2020
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Something in the Water
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
About Us
Advertise
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Remarkable Women
Repack – WAVY Rescan FAQ
Repack – WVBT Rescan FAQ
Report It!
Text Alerts
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 4pm
tp shortage
PHOTOS: Bottomed out on toilet paper
Trending stories
NC Friday update: COVID-19 cases pass 2,000, get daily updates by text
Video
Northam: Hampton picked for COVID-19 alternate care site, budget cuts coming, law enforcement won’t bother anyone wearing mask in public
Video
Friday update: Virginia COVID-19 cases top 2,000 after 300-plus reported; 46 deaths overall
Video: Captain relieved from USS Theodore Roosevelt receives warm send-off
Video
Target to limit number of customers in stores starting Saturday