Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Tragedy in Va Beach
Taking Back the Community
Holidays
Top Stories
Suffolk robberies believed to be connected; woman injured in one
Top Stories
Guy officially declared winner in 83rd House race after recount
‘I filled up a box full of dog poop’: Portland porch pirate gets a stinky surprise
Chesapeake OB-GYN pleads not guilty to charges, superseding indictment ‘extremely likely,’ attorneys say
Lost dog goes to prison
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
The Big Game
Chase for the Championship
Friday Night Flights
Japan 2020
ODU Football
Tides
Washington Huddle
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Holiday Lights Map
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Don’t Miss
Border Report Tour
Coats for Families
Home for the Holidays
Veterans Voices
Remarkable Women Contest
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Repack – WAVY Rescan FAQ
Repack – WVBT Rescan FAQ
Report It!
Text Alerts
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live updates: House to vote on Trump impeachment Wednesday
scallops
In The Kitchen: Appetizers Starring Scallops And Oysters!
Meet Our Coverage Team
Jack Doles
Aaron Nolan
Andrew Marden
Erin Cargile
Marielena Balouris
Matt Barnes
Melissa Marino
Timeline: Major sporting events in Japan
Timeline: Major Sporting Events in Japan
Don't Miss
Coats for Families
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Trending stories
Guy officially declared winner in 83rd House race after recount
Family mourns loss of woman who died in MMMBT crash Monday evening
Virginia sheriff says he’ll deputize residents if gun laws pass
Northam plan would end safety inspection and slash registration fees, increase gas and tobacco tax
Car break-in caught on camera; Portsmouth woman warns community