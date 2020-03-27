Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Border Report Tour
Tragedy in Va Beach
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Video: Doe rescued from waters in Orange Beach
Video
Top Stories
Instacart workers plan to strike amid growing coronavirus crisis
Missouri Humane Society offering on-demand baby goat delivery for social distancing
How the spread of COVID-19 is affecting semi-truck drivers
Video
Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter will continue normal business hours amid coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Virginia
Testing
Call Centers
Track Cases in VA
Report a COVID-19 Tip
Video
Livestream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
The Big Race – Daytona
The Big Tournament
Chase for the Championship
Masters Report
ODU Football
Tides
Washington Huddle
Japan 2020
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Something in the Water
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
About Us
Advertise
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Remarkable Women
Repack – WAVY Rescan FAQ
Repack – WVBT Rescan FAQ
Report It!
Text Alerts
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Northam coronavirus press conference
Live Now
Live Now
Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – The latest on the outbreak – Streaming Now
riverside hospital
Riverside Health System releases guidelines for donations and support
Trending stories
Va. Friday updates: Virginia COVID-19 cases at 604, more than double Tuesday’s count; sharp rise in hospitalizations
Northam says Virginia doesn’t have enough testing materials, PPE as cases top 600
Video
NC update: Governor issues stay-at-home order effective Monday; total COVID-19 at 763, 3 deaths
Video
Thursday update: NC coronavirus cases rise from 504 to 636 in a day after 2,400-plus new tests completed
Virginia Beach ABC store employee tests positive for COVID-19
Video