Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Border Report Tour
Tragedy in Va Beach
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Open or closed: How Governor Northam’s stay-at-home order affects you
Video
Top Stories
Kroger offers ‘hero bonus’ for hourly employees during coronavirus shutdown
Va. Wednesday update: COVID-19 cases up to 1,484; 34 deaths and 208 hospitalizations linked to virus
Coast Guard: Cruise ships must stay at sea with sick onboard
Many across the US struggling to pay rent during coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Virginia
Testing
Call Centers
Track Cases in VA
Report a COVID-19 Tip
Video
Livestream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
The Big Race – Daytona
The Big Tournament
Chase for the Championship
Masters Report
ODU Football
Tides
Washington Huddle
Japan 2020
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Something in the Water
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
About Us
Advertise
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Remarkable Women
Repack – WAVY Rescan FAQ
Repack – WVBT Rescan FAQ
Report It!
Text Alerts
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
restaurants that deliver
Today’s Takeout: Eurasia and The Atlantic on Pacific
Video
Trending stories
Open or closed: How Governor Northam’s stay-at-home order affects you
Video
Va. Wednesday update: COVID-19 cases up to 1,484; 34 deaths and 208 hospitalizations linked to virus
Former Norfolk sailor dies from COVID-19
Video
Norfolk Zoom class hijacked, ‘inappropriate materials’ shared with students
Gov. Ralph Northam issues ‘stay at home’ order for Virginia; beaches and campgrounds also closed
Video