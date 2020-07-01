Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
George Floyd Protests
Tragedy in Va Beach
Top Stories
Gov. Cooper to delay announcement on how schools will operate in the fall
Video
NNPS conducting back to school survey
Russian bounties further strain Trump’s bond with veterans
‘You broke my wrist!’: George police force hit with federal lawsuit after man slammed to ground
Video
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Virginia
Coronavirus in NC
Phase 3 VA Reopening
Testing
Call Centers
Track Cases in VA
Report a COVID-19 Tip
Frontline Heroes
Kids Activity Page
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane
Map Center
Mosquito Meter
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
The Big Tournament
Masters Report
ODU Football
Tides
Senior Send-off
Washington Huddle
Japan 2020
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Virtual Entertainment
COVID-19 local event changes
Local attractions now open
Summer Camp Guide
Hampton Roads 4th of July closures
Fireworks illegal in Hampton Roads
Your guide to 4th of July events in Hampton Roads
HR Show
Celebrating The Class of 2020
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Remarkable Women
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
reopening virginia
NNPS conducting back to school survey
Trending stories
Virginia Beach first responders ‘pushed and kicked’ while responding to a deadly motorcycle crash
Video
Here’s what phase 3 in Virginia looks like: Restaurants can go up to full capacity, events up to 250 people
Video
Man who shot his daughter’s boyfriend in Virginia Beach told police it was self defense, court documents reveal
Ocean Breeze ‘blindsided’ to learn it has to reopen without water slides
New marijuana laws take effect July 1 in Virginia
Video
Don't Miss
Half-Off Hampton Roads