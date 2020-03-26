Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Border Report Tour
Tragedy in Va Beach
Coronavirus
Top Stories
CNU says staff member has tested positive for COVID-19
Top Stories
Senators want more federal intervention to get healthcare workers supplies
Video
President Trump announces USNS Comfort to depart Norfolk Saturday
Video
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Thursday briefing
Video
Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old Kentucky twins taken by non-custodial mother
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Virginia
Testing
Call Centers
Track Cases in VA
Report a COVID-19 Tip
Video
Livestream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
The Big Race – Daytona
The Big Tournament
Chase for the Championship
Masters Report
ODU Football
Tides
Washington Huddle
Japan 2020
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Something in the Water
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
About Us
Advertise
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Remarkable Women
Repack – WAVY Rescan FAQ
Repack – WVBT Rescan FAQ
Report It!
Text Alerts
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 6pm
real id
REAL ID deadline extended by 12 months
Trending stories
Spouse of Fort Eustis soldier dies from COVID-19 complications
Virginia coronavirus cases jump by 101 in a day, up to 391 total; 2 more Peninsula deaths
Video
Thursday update: VA COVID-19 cases up to 460, more than 6,100 tested so far
Virginia’s SNAP program will issue emergency benefits amid coronavirus crisis
Coronavirus in Virginia | Interactive Map with Latest Numbers