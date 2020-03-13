Skip to content
Man flees Portsmouth sheriff’s deputy, seriously injured in crash
Help WAVY Crush Cancer
Cox, Dominion will keep customers’ WiFi and power on; both suspending disconnections for nonpayment
Northam orders all Virginia K-12 schools to close for minimum of two weeks
Coronavirus cases in Virginia now at 30, 5 new cases in James City County
School closings, cancellations in Hampton Roads, North Carolina due to coronavirus outbreak
Track the coronavirus outbreak in real-time though interactive map from Johns Hopkins