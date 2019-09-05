Skip to content
Closings
Closings
1st Advantage FCU
1
of
/
293
Closings
A+ Childcare & Learning Center
2
of
/
293
Closings
Accomack County General District Court
3
of
/
293
Closings
Accomack County Government Offices
4
of
/
293
Closings
Accomack County JDR District Court
5
of
/
293
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services
6
of
/
293
Closings
Albemarle School
7
of
/
293
Closings
All About Children Learning Center
8
of
/
293
Closings
Alpha Beta Cappa Christian Academy
9
of
/
293
Closings
Atlantic Orthopaedic Specialists
10
of
/
293
Closings
Atlantic Shores Christian School
11
of
/
293
Closings
Auxiliary Systems Incorporated
12
of
/
293
Closings
Avis Budget Group
13
of
/
293
Closings
BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair
14
of
/
293
Closings
Beach Municipal Federal Credit Union
15
of
/
293
Closings
Bertie County Courts (NC)
16
of
/
293
Closings
Bertie County Public Schools
17
of
/
293
Closings
Bethel Child Development Center
18
of
/
293
Closings
Bon Secours Care-A-Van
19
of
/
293
Closings
Brilliant Stars Preschool
20
of
/
293
Closings
Broadwater Academy
21
of
/
293
Closings
Bryant & Stratton College - Hamp Campus
22
of
/
293
Closings
Bryant & Stratton College - VB Campus
23
of
/
293
Closings
Bullfrogs and Butterflies
24
of
/
293
Closings
C&F Enterprises, Inc
25
of
/
293
Closings
Calvary Adventist School
26
of
/
293
Closings
Camp Allen Marine Corps Community Services
27
of
/
293
Closings
Camp Peary
28
of
/
293
Closings
Canon Environmental Technologies, Inc
29
of
/
293
Closings
Canon Virginia, Inc.
30
of
/
293
Closings
Cape Henry Collegiate School
31
of
/
293
Closings
Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia, Inc.
32
of
/
293
Closings
Catholic High School
33
of
/
293
Closings
Cavalier Auto Group
34
of
/
293
Closings
Center for Child & Family Services
35
of
/
293
Closings
Central Christian Academy
36
of
/
293
Closings
Centura College Virginia Beach Campus
37
of
/
293
Closings
Chesapeake Bay Academy
38
of
/
293
Closings
Chesapeake Christian Academy
39
of
/
293
Closings
Chesapeake Circuit Court
40
of
/
293
Closings
Chesapeake JDR Court
41
of
/
293
Closings
Chesapeake Public Schools
42
of
/
293
Closings
Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority
43
of
/
293
Closings
Christ the King School
44
of
/
293
Closings
Christopher Academy
45
of
/
293
Closings
Christopher Newport University
46
of
/
293
Closings
Chrysler Museum of Art
47
of
/
293
Closings
City of Newport News
48
of
/
293
Closings
College of the Albemarle - All Campuses
49
of
/
293
Closings
Colonial Behavioral Health
50
of
/
293
Closings
Colonial National Historical Park
51
of
/
293
Closings
Colonial Williamsburg
52
of
/
293
Closings
Court Street Academy
53
of
/
293
Closings
Covenant Christian School
54
of
/
293
Closings
Creative World School River Walk
55
of
/
293
Closings
Culinary Institute of Virginia - Newport News
56
of
/
293
Closings
Culinary Institute of Virginia - Norfolk
57
of
/
293
Closings
Currituck County Courts
58
of
/
293
Closings
Currituck County Public Schools
59
of
/
293
Closings
Da Vita Princess Anne
60
of
/
293
Closings
Damco Distribution Services, Inc
61
of
/
293
Closings
Dare County Public Schools
62
of
/
293
Closings
DaVita Camelot Dialysis
63
of
/
293
Closings
DaVita Edenton Dialysis
64
of
/
293
Closings
DaVita Elizabeth City Dialysis
65
of
/
293
Closings
DaVita Harbour View Dialysis
66
of
/
293
Closings
DaVita Midtowne Norfolk Dialysis Center
67
of
/
293
Closings
DaVita Oceana Dialysis Center
68
of
/
293
Closings
Davita Tidewater Home Dialysis
69
of
/
293
Closings
DaVita Virginia Beach Dialysis Center
70
of
/
293
Closings
Deep Creek Country Day School
71
of
/
293
Closings
Denbigh Baptist Christian School
72
of
/
293
Closings
Denbigh Christian Academy
73
of
/
293
Closings
Dept of Motor Vehicles-Gloucester
74
of
/
293
Closings
Dept of Motor Vehicles-Hampton
75
of
/
293
Closings
Dept of Motor Vehicles-Kilmarnock
76
of
/
293
Closings
Dept of Motor Vehicles-Newport News
77
of
/
293
Closings
Dept of Motor Vehicles-Smithfield
78
of
/
293
Closings
Dept of Motor Vehicles-Tappahannock
79
of
/
293
Closings
Dominion Enterprises
80
of
/
293
Closings
East Coast Repair and Fabrication, LLC
81
of
/
293
Closings
Eastern Shore Community College
82
of
/
293
Closings
Eastern Virginia Medical School
83
of
/
293
Closings
Economic Improvement Council, Inc
84
of
/
293
Closings
ECPI - MCI Newport News Campus
85
of
/
293
Closings
ECPI University-MCI Virginia Beach
86
of
/
293
Closings
Edenton-Chowan Schools
87
of
/
293
Closings
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools
88
of
/
293
Closings
Emmanuel Lutheran School and Child Care - Hampton
89
of
/
293
Closings
Faith Outreach Education Center
90
of
/
293
Closings
Ferguson Corporate
91
of
/
293
Closings
Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia
92
of
/
293
Closings
Foodbank of the Virginia Peninsula
93
of
/
293
Closings
Fort Monroe Authority and Casemate Museum
94
of
/
293
Closings
Fortis College-Norfolk
95
of
/
293
Closings
Franklin City Combined Courts
96
of
/
293
Closings
Gates County Offices
97
of
/
293
Closings
Gates County Public Schools
98
of
/
293
Closings
Gates County Transportation System
99
of
/
293
Closings
Gateway Christian Academy
100
of
/
293
Closings
Ghent Montessori School
101
of
/
293
Closings
Gloria Dei Lutheran School
102
of
/
293
Closings
Gloucester Circuit Court
103
of
/
293
Closings
Gloucester County JDR District Court
104
of
/
293
Closings
Gloucester County Public Schools
105
of
/
293
Closings
Gloucester General District Court
106
of
/
293
Closings
Goodwill Industries
107
of
/
293
Closings
Great Bridge Christian Academy
108
of
/
293
Closings
Great Hope Baptist School
109
of
/
293
Closings
Greenbrier Christian Academy
110
of
/
293
Closings
Greensville County Public Schools
111
of
/
293
Closings
Greenwood Christian Academy
112
of
/
293
Closings
Groomed for Greatness Learning Center
113
of
/
293
Closings
Grove Church
114
of
/
293
Closings
Growing Station
115
of
/
293
Closings
Hampton Christian Schools
116
of
/
293
Closings
Hampton Circuit Court
117
of
/
293
Closings
Hampton General District Court
118
of
/
293
Closings
Hampton JRD Court
119
of
/
293
Closings
Hampton Public Schools
120
of
/
293
Closings
Hampton Redevelopment & Housing Authority
121
of
/
293
Closings
Hampton Roads Academy
122
of
/
293
Closings
Hampton Roads Community Action Program
123
of
/
293
Closings
Hertford County Courts (NC)
124
of
/
293
Closings
Hertford County Public Schools
125
of
/
293
Closings
Holloman Child Development & Elementary Academy
126
of
/
293
Closings
HRPDC/HRTPO
127
of
/
293
Closings
ICPTA
128
of
/
293
Closings
Indian Creek Correctional Center
129
of
/
293
Closings
Innovative Therapy & Wellness
130
of
/
293
Closings
Isle of Wight Academy
131
of
/
293
Closings
Isle of Wight Circuit Court
132
of
/
293
Closings
Isle of Wight County
133
of
/
293
Closings
Isle of Wight County Public Schools
134
of
/
293
Closings
Isle of Wight General District Court
135
of
/
293
Closings
J. W. Jones Lumber Company, Inc.
136
of
/
293
Closings
Jarvisburg Christian Academy
137
of
/
293
Closings
Just Beginning Child Care
138
of
/
293
Closings
Kids Come First, Inc.
139
of
/
293
Closings
Lawrence Academy
140
of
/
293
Closings
Liebherr
141
of
/
293
Closings
Lil Folks Learning Center
142
of
/
293
Closings
Linx Industries
143
of
/
293
Closings
London Bridge Trading Company
144
of
/
293
Closings
Lynnhaven Mall
145
of
/
293
Closings
MacArthur Center
146
of
/
293
Closings
Marriner Christian Academy
147
of
/
293
Closings
Mathews County JDR District Court
148
of
/
293
Closings
Mathews County Public Schools
149
of
/
293
Closings
Middlesex County JDR District Court
150
of
/
293
Closings
Middlesex County Public Schools
151
of
/
293
Closings
Nansemond-Suffolk Academy
152
of
/
293
Closings
Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
153
of
/
293
Closings
Naval Station Norfolk
154
of
/
293
Closings
Naval Support Activity HR, HQ
155
of
/
293
Closings
Naval Support Activity HR, NWA
156
of
/
293
Closings
Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
157
of
/
293
Closings
Navy Exchange Service Command
158
of
/
293
Closings
New Horizons Regional Education Centers
159
of
/
293
Closings
New Kent County Circuit Court
160
of
/
293
Closings
New Kent County General District Court
161
of
/
293
Closings
New Kent County JDR Court
162
of
/
293
Closings
Newport News Circuit Court
163
of
/
293
Closings
Newport News General District Court
164
of
/
293
Closings
Newport News JDR Court
165
of
/
293
Closings
Newport News Public Schools
166
of
/
293
Closings
NEX Little Creek
167
of
/
293
Closings
NEX Norfolk
168
of
/
293
Closings
NEX Oceana-Dam Neck
169
of
/
293
Closings
Norfolk Academy
170
of
/
293
Closings
Norfolk Christian School
171
of
/
293
Closings
Norfolk Circuit Court Clerks Office
172
of
/
293
Closings
Norfolk Collegiate School
173
of
/
293
Closings
Norfolk Federal Building
174
of
/
293
Closings
Norfolk General District Court
175
of
/
293
Closings
Norfolk JDR District Court
176
of
/
293
Closings
Norfolk Public Schools
177
of
/
293
Closings
Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority
178
of
/
293
Closings
Norfolk Seminary and College
179
of
/
293
Closings
Norfolk State University
180
of
/
293
Closings
Northampton County Circuit Court
181
of
/
293
Closings
Northampton County General District Court (VA)
182
of
/
293
Closings
Northampton County Public Schools (VA)
183
of
/
293
Closings
Northampton County Schools (NC)
184
of
/
293
Closings
Northern Star Credit Union
185
of
/
293
Closings
Oaktree Academy
186
of
/
293
Closings
Ocean View Christian Academy & Childcare
187
of
/
293
Closings
Old Dominion University
188
of
/
293
Closings
Opportunity Inc. of Hampton Roads
189
of
/
293
Closings
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School
190
of
/
293
Closings
OVM Financial Inc.
191
of
/
293
Closings
Park Place School
192
of
/
293
Closings
Pasquotank County Offices
193
of
/
293
Closings
Patient Advocate Foundation
194
of
/
293
Closings
Paul D. Camp Community College
195
of
/
293
Closings
Pembroke Mall
196
of
/
293
Closings
Peninsula Fine Arts Center
197
of
/
293
Closings
Perquimans County Public Schools
198
of
/
293
Closings
Perry Auto Group
199
of
/
293
Closings
Plan Bee Academy
200
of
/
293
Closings
Playtime Learning Center
201
of
/
293
Closings
Poquoson City Public Schools
202
of
/
293
Closings
Portsmouth Catholic Regional School
203
of
/
293
Closings
Portsmouth Christian Schools
204
of
/
293
Closings
Portsmouth Circuit Courts
205
of
/
293
Closings
Portsmouth City Museums
206
of
/
293
Closings
Portsmouth City Offices
207
of
/
293
Closings
Portsmouth General District Court
208
of
/
293
Closings
Portsmouth JDR Court
209
of
/
293
Closings
Portsmouth Probation and Parole
210
of
/
293
Closings
Portsmouth Public Schools
211
of
/
293
Closings
Primeplus Norfolk Senior Center & Adult Day Services
212
of
/
293
Closings
Primrose School at Cahoon Commons
213
of
/
293
Closings
Primrose School of Virginia Beach South
214
of
/
293
Closings
Reformation Lutheran Church & ChildCare Center
215
of
/
293
Closings
Regent University
216
of
/
293
Closings
Resurrection Lutheran School
217
of
/
293
Closings
Rivermont School Tidewater
218
of
/
293
Closings
Roanoke-Chowan Community College
219
of
/
293
Closings
Rollingwood Academy
220
of
/
293
Closings
S & K Sales Co.
221
of
/
293
Closings
Saint Leo University-Newport News
222
of
/
293
Closings
Saint Patrick Catholic School
223
of
/
293
Closings
Sentara College of Health Sciences
224
of
/
293
Closings
Shore Christian Academy
225
of
/
293
Closings
Smithfield Foods - North
226
of
/
293
Closings
South University-Virginia Beach
227
of
/
293
Closings
Southampton Academy
228
of
/
293
Closings
Southampton County Circuit Court
229
of
/
293
Closings
Southampton County Offices
230
of
/
293
Closings
Southampton County Public Schools
231
of
/
293
Closings
Southeastern Public Service Authority
232
of
/
293
Closings
Southeastern Virginia Health System
233
of
/
293
Closings
St. Brides Correctional Center
234
of
/
293
Closings
St. Gregory the Great School
235
of
/
293
Closings
St. Matthew's School
236
of
/
293
Closings
St. Pius X
237
of
/
293
Closings
Star of the Sea Catholic School
238
of
/
293
Closings
Stonebridge School
239
of
/
293
Closings
Stratford University, Virginia Beach
240
of
/
293
Closings
Strelitz International Academy
241
of
/
293
Closings
Suez Water Technologies & Solutions
242
of
/
293
Closings
Suffolk Circuit Court
243
of
/
293
Closings
Suffolk City Offices
244
of
/
293
Closings
Suffolk General District Court
245
of
/
293
Closings
Suffolk JDR Court
246
of
/
293
Closings
Suffolk Public Schools
247
of
/
293
Closings
Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority
248
of
/
293
Closings
Summit Christian Academy
249
of
/
293
Closings
Surry County Government Offices
250
of
/
293
Closings
Surry County Public Schools
251
of
/
293
Closings
Sussex County Public Schools
252
of
/
293
Closings
Sussex I & II Prisons
253
of
/
293
Closings
Sweethaven Christian Academy
254
of
/
293
Closings
Tabernacle Baptist Academy/Preschool
255
of
/
293
Closings
Tecnico Corporation
256
of
/
293
Closings
The Goddard School - Yorktown
257
of
/
293
Closings
The Group For Women
258
of
/
293
Closings
The Mariners' Museum
259
of
/
293
Closings
The Williams School
260
of
/
293
Closings
Thomas Nelson Community College - All Campuses
261
of
/
293
Closings
Tidewater Community College
262
of
/
293
Closings
Tidewater Physicians for Women
263
of
/
293
Closings
Tomorrow's Image Barber Academy of Virginia
264
of
/
293
Closings
TowneBank
265
of
/
293
Closings
Transitions Family Violence Services
266
of
/
293
Closings
Trinity Lutheran School-Newport News
267
of
/
293
Closings
U.S. Federal Court, Newport News
268
of
/
293
Closings
U.S. Federal Court, Norfolk
269
of
/
293
Closings
VA Institute of Marine Sciences
270
of
/
293
Closings
Veritas Christian Academy
271
of
/
293
Closings
Victory Christian School
272
of
/
293
Closings
Virginia Beach Circuit Court Clerks Office
273
of
/
293
Closings
Virginia Beach Courts
274
of
/
293
Closings
Virginia Beach Friends School
275
of
/
293
Closings
Virginia Beach General District Court
276
of
/
293
Closings
Virginia Beach Public Schools
277
of
/
293
Closings
Virginia Beach Theological Seminary
278
of
/
293
Closings
Virginia Living Museum
279
of
/
293
Closings
Virginia Wesleyan University
280
of
/
293
Closings
Walsingham Academy Schools
281
of
/
293
Closings
Ware Academy
282
of
/
293
Closings
Warwick River Christian School
283
of
/
293
Closings
Western Tidewater Community Services Board
284
of
/
293
Closings
Western Tidewater Free Clinic
285
of
/
293
Closings
William and Mary
286
of
/
293
Closings
WMBG-JCC Public Schools
287
of
/
293
Closings
York County General District Court
288
of
/
293
Closings
York County Government Offices
289
of
/
293
Closings
York County Public Schools
290
of
/
293
Closings
York County-Poquoson Circuit Court
291
of
/
293
Closings
York-Poquoson JDR District Court
292
of
/
293
Closings
Young Musicians of Virginia
293
of
/
293
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 11pm
LIVE NOW /
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 11pm
Pet-Friendly
Here are some of the pet-friendly hotels in Hampton Roads
Don't Miss
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Trending stories
LIVE UPDATES: Tracking Hurricane Dorian
BLOG: Hurricane Dorian is coming, latest thoughts for our area
Closings
Blog: Dorian’s Expected Impacts
Localities call for evacuations ahead of Hurricane Dorian