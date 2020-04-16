Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Border Report Tour
Tragedy in Va Beach
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Hampton VA Medical Center reports first COVID-19 inpatient death
Top Stories
46th death confirmed at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico
Facebook, Red Cross and the VA partner to give video Portal devices to veterans, families
Virginia Beach brewery’s new Tiger King-themed beer sells out quickly — but a Carole Baskin tasting pack is still available
Read: New ‘Opening Up America Again’ Guidelines
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Virginia
Testing
Call Centers
Track Cases in VA
Report a COVID-19 Tip
Yes We’re Open
Video
Livestream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
The Big Race – Daytona
The Big Tournament
Chase for the Championship
Masters Report
NFL Draft
ODU Football
Tides
Washington Huddle
Japan 2020
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Virtual Entertainment
COVID-19 local event changes
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
About Us
Advertise
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Remarkable Women
Repack – WAVY Rescan FAQ
Repack – WVBT Rescan FAQ
Report It!
Text Alerts
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing
1
of
/
2
Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 6pm
2
of
/
2
one day at a time song
When Inspiration Strikes, Everybody Wins!
Video
Don't Miss
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Trending stories
NC man quarantined 34 miles off the coast at famous Frying Pan Tower
Video
Virginia April 16 COVID-19 update: 6,889 confirmed cases, 208 deaths, hospitalizations up 39
Fatality reported after Virginia Beach house fire
Video
Backup of bodies overwhelms nursing home amid outbreak
Ocean View’s Thirsty Camel catches fire overnight
Video