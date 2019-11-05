Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk NAS
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Candidate Profiles: Nov. 5 Election
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Tragedy in Va Beach
Taking Back the Community
Top Stories
Gloucester County man wanted for abduction, assault
Top Stories
NN apartment fire appears to have started in kitchen; one person injured
Residential fire on Harway Ave. in Chesapeake
USS Mason, USS Nitze and USS Bainbridge return from deployment
Woman accused of malicious wounding, leaving the scene of an accident in Newport News
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Hurricane
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
Friday Night Flights
Tides
ODU Football
New ODU Stadium
Auto Racing
MLB
NBA
NFL
NHL
NCAA Basketball
NCAA Football
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Guides
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Don’t Miss
Border Report Tour
Coats for Families
Home for the Holidays
CMA Awards
High School Football Athlete of the Week
Veterans Voices
About Us
Contact WAVY
Meet the Team
Advertise
Contests
Alexa
Email Alerts
WAVY TV Schedule
FOX43 TV
Mobile Apps
Report It!
Text Alerts
Work for WAVY
Search
Search
Search
odu lady monarchs
One-on-One with ODU Lady Monarchs Head Coach Nikki McCray
Don't Miss
Coats for Families
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Trending stories
Voter guide: What you need to know before casting your ballot
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of Virginia Beach woman
Woman accused of malicious wounding, leaving the scene of an accident in Newport News
At least 9 members of Mormon family killed in north Mexico
Virginia Beach woman incorrectly charged $300 for chicken tenders and lemonade