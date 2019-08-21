Skip to content
New ODU Stadium
Video: Touring the new ODU football stadium
ODU holds first ever scrimmage under the lights at SB Ballard Stadium
Three weeks from kickoff, ODU’s Wilder gives pep work to construction crews
ODU implementing ‘clear bag’ policy at football games this year
ODU’s new football stadium will be ready for the season opener
More New ODU Stadium Headlines
Chopper 10 shows progress of ODU’s new football stadium
WAVY Archive: 1981 Astro-Turf at ODU Foreman Field
Chopper 10 gives aerial view of ODU stadium construction
New ODU football stadium coming out of the ground with installation of concrete
Work on ODU’s stadium going through the night as crews race to beat tight deadline
ODU announces plan to rebuild, expand football stadium
