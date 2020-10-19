Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Back to School
Courageous Conversations
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Virginia Senate Debate
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Man convicted of arson, murder in man’s beating death in Norfolk
Third defendant sentenced in man’s shooting death on N. Military Highway in March 2019
Flag designed by Virginia Wesleyan to be displayed at Oct. 22 presidential debate
Need a break from the pandemic? There’s a snow park coming to Florida
Video
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane
Map Center
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Japan 2020
The Big Tournament
Masters Report
NFL
ODU Football
Friday Night Flights
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Living Local
Halloween 2020
Destination Vacation
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
COVID-19 local event changes
Back to School
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
CHKD Run Walk
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Operation School Supplies
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Natalie Scala
Researcher explains study results showing mail-in voting is secure
Video
Trending Stories
Missing woman’s body recovered on Bainbridge Blvd. in Chesapeake, police say
Video
Group of 50 Black churches in Hampton Roads calls on Trump to resign — but the GOP says the ministers should take pause
Video
Shooting on Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk Monday afternoon
Third defendant sentenced in man’s shooting death on N. Military Highway in March 2019
Virginia Oct. 19 COVID-19 update: 690 new cases, 24 new deaths reported, statewide metrics still increasing overall
Video