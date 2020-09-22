Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
NC Senate Debate
Strange
10 On Your Side
Back to School
Courageous Conversations
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Hampton Police looking for endangered 13-year-old girl who ran away from home
Leatherback sea turtle humanely euthanized after washing ashore for 2nd time
What can Democrats do in response to Trump’s Supreme Court pick? These three scenarios are getting attention
Video
Photos: Australian rescuers save 25 of 270 stranded whales so far
Gallery
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane
Map Center
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
The Big Tournament
Masters Report
NFL
Japan 2020
ODU Football
Friday Night Flights
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Living Local
Halloween 2020
Destination Vacation
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Summer Camp Guide
Virtual Entertainment
COVID-19 local event changes
Local attractions now open
Back to School
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Operation School Supplies
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
nano silver technology
Avoiding Common Mask Mistakes
Video
Trending Stories
Trump coming to Newport News on Friday
Video
Leatherback sea turtle humanely euthanized after washing ashore for 2nd time
Virginia Sept. 22 COVID-19 update: 872 new cases, 39 new deaths statewide; spike of 146 new cases in Southampton County
Unmanned systems center will bring 250-plus new jobs to Hampton
2 Virginia Beach residents charged with ‘terrorist threats’ in Ohio near Trump rally
Video