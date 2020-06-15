Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
George Floyd Protests
Tragedy in Va Beach
Top Stories
New lawsuit opposes plans to remove Lee statue in Richmond
RECAP: 48 hours of marches, civil unrest in Richmond
Video
Poll: 45% of parents unwilling to send their kids to school
Alligator bites man’s face at Florida disc golf park
Video
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Virginia
Coronavirus in NC
Phase 2 VA Reopening
Testing
Call Centers
Track Cases in VA
Report a COVID-19 Tip
Yes We’re Open
Frontline Heroes
Kids Activity Page
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane
Map Center
Mosquito Meter
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
The Big Tournament
Masters Report
ODU Football
Tides
Senior Send-off
Washington Huddle
Japan 2020
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Harborfest Look Back
Tour de Cure
Virtual Entertainment
COVID-19 local event changes
Local attractions now open
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Celebrating The Class of 2020
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Remarkable Women
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 6pm
military kids
Military Minute: Inspiring Kids!
Video
Trending stories
T-Mobile outage: Service down for users across US
Video
White House considers second round of stimulus: How much money could you receive?
Video
NC COVID-19 June 15 update: Cooper says face coverings requirement is on the table, NC expanding proactive nursing home testing
Video
Virginia June 15 COVID-19 update: 380 new cases reported as hospitalizations dip to record low, 700 less than peak
Sheriff apologizes to black pastor in Virginia after arrest
Video
Don't Miss
Half-Off Hampton Roads