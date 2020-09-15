Skip to content
NC COVID-19 Sept. 15 update: NC reports lowest number of daily completed COVID-19 tests in 3 months
Connecticut sets $100 fine for anyone not wearing a mask
Tribune closing Daily Press office in Newport News, leaving staff without newsroom
Police: Daycare provider in Norfolk arrested following 2-year-old girl’s undetermined death
Light The Way
Light the Way with patience
Video
Light the Way: Rebuilding a more perfect union
Video
Light the Way: Appreciating others is ‘essential’ during difficult times
Video
Light the way with determination and kindness
Video
Light the way: Overcoming nature’s destructive moments
Video
More Light The Way Headlines
Light the way: The heat is on, but we can adapt
Video
Lighting the way: Your neighbors inspiring our community
Video
Light the way: Breaking ground and seeing through barriers
Light the Way: The fabric of America in these uncertain times
Video
Building a ‘more perfect union’ when you light the way
Video
We remember the past so we may light the way to the future
Video
Lighting the way against injustice while we confront our past
Video
Lighting the way: healing the racial divide
Video
Trending Stories
Northam holding coronavirus press conference Tuesday
Police: 3 shot, including infant, at intersection near Lynnhaven Mall
Video
Police: Daycare provider in Norfolk arrested following 2-year-old girl’s undetermined death
Virginia Sept. 15 COVID-19 update: VDH reports backlog of 96 new COVID-19 deaths, 29 in Hampton Roads
Blog: Quiet Local Weather, But Tropics Are Off The Charts!
