Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Tragedy in Va Beach
Taking Back the Community
Holidays
Top Stories
Woman sent to local hospital following Holt Street shooting in Norfolk
Top Stories
Top Stories for January 7
Rascal Flatts says farewell with final U.S. tour announcement
Hampton Police: Grenades found on LaSalle Ave. inert, roadway reopens
AP source: Giants nearing deal with Pats’ Judge to be coach
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
The Big Game
Chase for the Championship
Friday Night Flights
Japan 2020
ODU Football
Tides
Washington Huddle
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Holiday Lights Map
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Don’t Miss
Border Report Tour
Coats for Families
Home for the Holidays
Horoscopes
Lottery
Veterans Voices
Remarkable Women Contest
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Repack – WAVY Rescan FAQ
Repack – WVBT Rescan FAQ
Report It!
Text Alerts
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Search
Search
Search
La-Z-Boy Home Furnishing and Decor
Legendary Comfort and Style
Don't Miss
Coats for Families
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Trending stories
Hampton Police: Grenades found on LaSalle Ave. inert, roadway reopens
VB Council passes resolution supporting 2nd Amendment rights, 7 months after mass shooting
Driver bailed out of stolen vehicle during pursuit from Chesapeake to Norfolk, police say
Rascal Flatts says farewell with final U.S. tour announcement
Police working to identify women in Norfolk burglary case