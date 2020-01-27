Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Tragedy in Va Beach
Taking Back the Community
Top Stories
Top Stories for January 27
Top Stories
Everything we know about the 9 victims in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Google Drive working again after thousands of users report it being down
Justices allow enforcement of new green card rule
Off-duty Chesapeake deputy charged with DUI following traffic stop
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
The Big Game
The Big Tournament
Chase for the Championship
Friday Night Flights
Japan 2020
ODU Football
Tides
Washington Huddle
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Don’t Miss
Border Report Tour
Coats for Families
Home for the Holidays
Horoscopes
Lottery
Veterans Voices
Remarkable Women Contest
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Repack – WAVY Rescan FAQ
Repack – WVBT Rescan FAQ
Report It!
Text Alerts
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Search
Search
Search
Jordan Parker Ashe
Audience: 2020 CHKD Love Run
Don't Miss
Coats for Families
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Trending stories
Police scold TMZ for reporting Kobe Bryant’s death before families could be notified
Two men missing after going canoeing overnight in York County; Public asked to check porches, yards
Off-duty Chesapeake deputy charged with DUI following traffic stop
Driver charged with involuntary manslaughter for multi-vehicle crash in Chesapeake that killed motorcyclist
Woman sentenced in dressing room stabbing at Virginia Beach gentlemen’s club