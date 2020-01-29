Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Tragedy in Va Beach
Taking Back the Community
Top Stories
Top Stories for Jan. 29
Top Stories
Amber Alert: 3 women found dead in South Florida, baby missing
‘It was terrifying’: Rose Hill man finds boa constrictor in couch
‘Do it for Kobe’: Teen wearing No. 24 jersey sinks game-winning shot
Crash-warning device might not have saved Bryant helicopter
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
The Big Game
The Big Race – Daytona
The Big Tournament
Chase for the Championship
Friday Night Flights
Japan 2020
ODU Football
Tides
Washington Huddle
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Don’t Miss
Border Report Tour
Coats for Families
Home for the Holidays
Horoscopes
Lottery
Veterans Voices
Remarkable Women Contest
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Repack – WAVY Rescan FAQ
Repack – WVBT Rescan FAQ
Report It!
Text Alerts
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Search
Search
Search
jeanne pitt
Audience: The Pink Ride Charity Hockey Night at Scope!
Don't Miss
Coats for Families
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Trending stories
Photos: Police escort fallen officer Katie Thyne on final trip home to New Hampshire
Mailman pleads guilty to keeping undelivered mail in storage unit in Virginia Beach
Police: Man not facing charges after fatal shooting on Woodford Drive in Chesapeake
Va. delegate not charged after DUI stop; police say his BAC was just above legal limit
Woman, girl die in crash with tractor-trailer on I-95 in Sussex County