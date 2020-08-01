Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Clear the Shelters
Operation School Supplies
Courageous Conversations
George Floyd Protests
Tragedy in Va Beach
Top Stories
Possible lightning strike causes fire damaging 2 apartments in Chesapeake; 3 displaced
Coast Guard sets Port Condition X-Ray for Port of Virginia
Newport News Police investigating double shooting on 31st Street
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms scattered across Hampton Roads Saturday evening
Gallery
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Virginia
Coronavirus in NC
Phase 3 VA Reopening
Testing
Call Centers
Track Cases in VA
Report a COVID-19 Tip
Frontline Heroes
Kids Activity Page
Back to School
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane
Map Center
Mosquito Meter
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
The Big Tournament
Masters Report
NFL
ODU Football
Tides
Senior Send-off
Washington Huddle
Japan 2020
Living Local
Destination Vacation
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Summer Camp Guide
Virtual Entertainment
COVID-19 local event changes
Local attractions now open
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Scholarship Salute
Reck on the Road
Operation School Supplies
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Remarkable Women
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
isai
Coast Guard sets Port Condition X-Ray for Port of Virginia
Trending stories
Hurricane Isaias Saturday Updates: Isaias weakens to Tropical Storm, expected to re-strengthen to hurricane overnight
Video
Virginia COVID-19 August 1 update: 41 new deaths reported statewide, Virginia Beach sees over 120 new cases
State of emergency issued for Dare County; mandatory evacuation ordered for Hatteras Island residents, visitors
VIDEO: Isaias weakens back to a Tropical Storm (Saturday PM Update)
Video
Possible lightning strike causes fire damaging 2 apartments in Chesapeake; 3 displaced
Don't Miss
Clear the Shelters
Operation School Supplies accepting online donations for 2020