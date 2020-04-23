Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Border Report Tour
Tragedy in Va Beach
Top Stories
Hampton Roads and North Carolina foodbanks still need your help
Top Stories
Riverside doctors discuss COVID-19: Peak cases and antibody testing
‘Be A Life Saver’ and get a pair of Vans at the same time
Norfolk City Jail reports inmate tested positive for COVID-19
Blue Angels to fly over Hampton Roads on nationwide tour to honor essential workers
Video
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Virginia
Testing
Call Centers
Track Cases in VA
Report a COVID-19 Tip
Yes We’re Open
Frontline Heroes
Video
Livestream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
The Big Race – Daytona
The Big Tournament
Chase for the Championship
Masters Report
NFL Draft
ODU Football
Tides
Washington Huddle
Japan 2020
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Virtual Entertainment
COVID-19 local event changes
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
About Us
Advertise
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Remarkable Women
Repack – WAVY Rescan FAQ
Repack – WVBT Rescan FAQ
Report It!
Text Alerts
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
At 3: NC Gov. Roy Cooper holding press conference; expected to announce reopening plans
in the heights movie
Dynamic Duo: Dina and Diaz
Video
Don't Miss
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Trending stories
Virginia April 23 COVID-19 update: 732 new cases reported, most so far in a day for Va.
Video
Gov. Cooper extends stay-at-home order to May 8 as COVID-19 continues to impact NC
Video
Riverside doctors discuss COVID-19: Peak cases and antibody testing
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program now available for Virginians who don’t qualify for traditional benefits
Oceana’s Navy Exchange Jet Mart closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Video