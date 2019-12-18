Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Tragedy in Va Beach
Taking Back the Community
Holidays
Top Stories
A CLOSER LOOK: Past impeachment hearings
Top Stories
As House convenes on impeachment, Trump declares disbelief
5 key things you should know about impeachment
Live updates: House to vote on Trump impeachment Wednesday
Former ODU longsnapper Rick Lovato is Monarchs’ first Pro Bowler
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
The Big Game
Chase for the Championship
Friday Night Flights
Japan 2020
ODU Football
Tides
Washington Huddle
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Holiday Lights Map
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Don’t Miss
Border Report Tour
Coats for Families
Home for the Holidays
Veterans Voices
Remarkable Women Contest
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Repack – WAVY Rescan FAQ
Repack – WVBT Rescan FAQ
Report It!
Text Alerts
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live updates: House to vote on Trump impeachment Wednesday
Impeachment Vote
A CLOSER LOOK: Past impeachment hearings
As House convenes on impeachment, Trump declares disbelief
What to watch as Trump impeachment moves to House floor
Modest but passionate turnout at pro-impeachment rallies
Supporters, opponents of impeachment rally in VB ahead of House vote
More Impeachment Vote Headlines
Lawmakers weigh in on impeachment ahead of historic House vote
Impeachment drama a viewership magnet for news networks
Rules Committee setting terms of House impeachment debate
Judiciary Committee approves two articles of impeachment against Trump
Senate prepares for possible impeachment trial
House Democrats unveil articles of impeachment against Trump
Southeast lawmakers not surprised by articles of impeachment
Impeachment hearings & analysis: Committee vote nears
Senate leaders looking ahead to possible impeachment trial
Va. Sen. Warner calls impeachment ‘extraordinarily serious’ as Democrats call for swift charges for Trump
Meet Our Coverage Team
Jack Doles
Aaron Nolan
Andrew Marden
Erin Cargile
Marielena Balouris
Matt Barnes
Melissa Marino
Timeline: Major sporting events in Japan
Timeline: Major Sporting Events in Japan
Don't Miss
Coats for Families
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Trending stories
Virginia sheriff says he’ll deputize residents if gun laws pass
Family mourns loss of woman who died in MMMBT crash Monday evening
Norfolk nixes plan for Indian nation in city limits, instead asks Pamunkey tribe to open commercial casino
Northam plan would end safety inspection and slash registration fees, increase gas and tobacco tax
Mathews County declares itself a ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’; York passes ‘constitutional’ resolution