Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk NAS
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Candidate Profiles: Nov. 5 Election
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Tragedy in Va Beach
Taking Back the Community
Top Stories
‘Sad day’ or ‘scam’? What to watch at impeachment hearing
Top Stories
VB mass shooting independent investigators set to reveal findings
Colin Kaepernick plans to audition for NFL teams on Saturday
John Legend named 2019 ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ by People magazine
Impeachment hearings: Watch live testimony while getting breakdown of process
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Hurricane
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
Friday Night Flights
Tides
ODU Football
New ODU Stadium
Auto Racing
Chase for the Championship
MLB
NBA
NFL
NHL
NCAA Basketball
NCAA Football
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Guides
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Don’t Miss
Border Report Tour
Coats for Families
Home for the Holidays
CMA Awards
High School Football Athlete of the Week
Veterans Voices
About Us
Contact WAVY
Meet the Team
Advertise
Contests
Alexa
Email Alerts
WAVY TV Schedule
FOX43 TV
Mobile Apps
Report It!
Text Alerts
Work for WAVY
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Impeachment Hearings – Continuing Coverage Streaming Now
Impeachment Hearings
‘Sad day’ or ‘scam’? What to watch at impeachment hearing
Impeachment hearings: Watch live testimony while getting breakdown of process
As House prepares for public impeachment hearings, Republicans want whistleblower to testify
Trump, Paul calling on whistleblower to come forward, testify
Dems release 2 impeachment inquiry transcripts
More Impeachment Hearings Headlines
With impeachment looming, many wonder if Congress will get work done
Va. members of Congress react to House impeachment inquiry vote
House pushes forward on historic impeachment vote
U.S. House moves closer to to Trump impeachment inquiry, investigation to be made public
Former Trump adviser a ‘no-show’ for impeachment hearing
Lindsey Graham resolution condemns House Dems closed-door impeachment inquiry
Impeachment inquiry heats up, fallout on Capitol Hill
Impeachment inquiry tests limits of congressional power
White House vows to not cooperate with impeachment inquiry
Impeachment inquiry takes center stage at Rep. Luria town hall
Don't Miss
Coats for Families
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Trending stories
Something in the Water organizer Pharrell reveals themes for 2020 festival
Mother says 5-year-old was rushed to ER after school nurse gave her wrong medication
Gang member given 24 years in string of armed robberies at grocery stores
Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg leaves US from Hampton, sailing for Spain
Dog found inside taped box near dump in Chesapeake