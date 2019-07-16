Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Taking Back the Community
Clear the Shelters
Tragedy in Va Beach
Top Stories
Newport News woman accused of malicious wounding in shooting that sent two men to the hospital
Top Stories
Gov. Northam recognizes Bellamy Gamboa Day throughout Virginia
Apollo 11 astronauts returning to launch pad 50 years later
Candlelight vigil set to honor boxing legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker
Power outage in Norfolk affects traffic lights, hundreds of residents
Video Center
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings
Forecast
Hurricane Guide
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Heat Index
Weather Blog
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
Tides
ODU Football
High School
Auto Racing
MLB
NBA
NFL
NHL
NCAA Basketball
NCAA Football
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Guides
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Entertainment
Fashion
Financial
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Top Stories
Audience: Dames At Sea
Top Stories
In The Kitchen: Catfish and Crawfish Etouffee
Movie Review: Stuber
New Season, New Floors
Military Minute: Cruise Ship Rescue
Experts
About Us
Contact WAVY
Meet the Team
Advertise
Contests
Alexa
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Mobile Apps
Report It!
Text Alerts
Work for WAVY
Search
Search
Search
heat advisory
Blog: Local Heat Will Become Rough This Week!
Don't Miss
Join Team WAVY for the ASYMCA Mud Run
Help WAVY Clear the Shelters
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Living Local – Summer Camp Guide
Trending stories
Apollo 11 astronauts returning to launch pad 50 years later
Candlelight vigil set to honor boxing legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker
Blog: Local Heat Will Become Rough This Week!
Power outage in Norfolk affects traffic lights, hundreds of residents
Charges piling up against James City County man accused of sex trafficking