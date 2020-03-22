Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Tragedy in Va Beach
Coronavirus
Top Stories
EVMS confirmed student Physician Assistant tested positive for coronavirus
Top Stories
Team Canada pulls out of 2020 Summer Olympics
Va. Beach woman celebrates 100th birthday in quarantine
Video
‘We aren’t walking in fear, we have hope in Jesus’: Local church hosts first drive-in service
Police in Hampton investigate double shooting on Hardy Cash Drive
Video
Livestream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
The Big Race – Daytona
The Big Tournament
Chase for the Championship
Masters Report
ODU Football
Tides
Washington Huddle
Japan 2020
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Something in the Water
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Don’t Miss
Border Report Tour
CHKD Run Walk
Crush Cancer
Horoscopes
Lottery
March for Babies
Tour de Cure
Remarkable Women
Walk MS
About Us
Advertise
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Repack – WAVY Rescan FAQ
Repack – WVBT Rescan FAQ
Report It!
Text Alerts
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
harbor freight
Harbor Freight donates entire inventory of masks and gloves to help shortage due to COVID-19
Trending stories
Coronavirus Sunday Updates: Confirmed cases rise to 219 in Virginia, 255 in North Carolina
Video
College students in Florida test positive for coronavirus after spring break trip
Video
‘Expect numbers to go up’: Confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to at least 16 in Virginia Beach
LIST: States that have issued stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic
EVMS confirmed student Physician Assistant tested positive for coronavirus