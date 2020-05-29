Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Border Report Tour
Tragedy in Va Beach
Top Stories
Portsmouth food drive’s hours extended Friday due to abundance of food
Top Stories
Virginians encouraged to wear face coverings starting Friday, with Northam relying on compliance over force
Video
Virginia May 29 COVID-19 update: 1,132 new cases, 20 new deaths reported as face coverings requirement goes into effect
US consumer spending sinks by record 13.6% in face of virus
Video shows protester being struck by SUV after falling from hood near Colorado Capitol
Video
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Virginia
Coronavirus in NC
Phase 1 VA Reopening
Testing
Call Centers
Track Cases in VA
Report a COVID-19 Tip
Yes We’re Open
Frontline Heroes
Kids Activity Page
12 Hours of Giving
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane
Map Center
Mosquito Meter
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
The Big Tournament
Masters Report
ODU Football
Tides
Senior Send-off
Washington Huddle
Japan 2020
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Virtual Entertainment
COVID-19 local event changes
Tour de Cure
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Celebrating The Class of 2020
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Remarkable Women
Repack – WAVY Rescan FAQ
Repack – WVBT Rescan FAQ
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon
George Floyd
Video shows protester being struck by SUV after falling from hood near Colorado Capitol
Video
CNN crew released after on-air arrest while covering Minneapolis protests
Trending stories
Virginia May 29 COVID-19 update: 1,132 new cases, 20 new deaths reported as face coverings requirement goes into effect
Northam says all Va. beaches may reopen starting Friday, answers questions of face covering requirement
Video
Virginians encouraged to wear face coverings starting Friday, with Northam relying on compliance over force
Video
Mini Monday: Virginia ABC stores offer free 50ml of new Virginia Distillery Company single malt
Virginia’s face coverings requirement for indoor public spaces starts Friday
Video
Don't Miss
United Way’s 12 Hours of Giving