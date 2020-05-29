Skip to content
Live Now
Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5pm
George Floyd Riots
Chicago mayor says ‘F you’ to Trump over tweet encouraging shooting George Floyd protesters
Photo of flag-bearing Twin Cities protester goes viral
Minnesota governor apologizes for arrest of CNN crew
Police, experts condemn knee restraint used on George Floyd
Video
Biden: George Floyd’s death shows ‘open wound’ of US racism
More George Floyd Riots Headlines
Photos: Riots erupt in Minneapolis, other cities over death of George Floyd
Gallery
Obama on George Floyd death: ‘This shouldn’t be “normal”‘
Officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck arrested; governor acknowledges ‘abject failure’ of response
Video
Attorneys seek independent probe into George Floyd’s death, murder charges brought against four officers
Video shows protester being struck by SUV after falling from hood near Colorado Capitol
Video
7 shot at Louisville protest over fatal police shooting
Minneapolis police station torched, other buildings burn amid George Floyd protest
Gallery
Demonstrators breach Ohio Statehouse during protest over death of George Floyd
Video
Twitter obscures, warns on Trump tweet ‘glorifying violence’
Police across US speak out against Minneapolis custody death
Trending stories
Man injured in shooting outside Patrick Henry Mall Friday
Officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck arrested; governor acknowledges ‘abject failure’ of response
Video
Virginia May 29 COVID-19 update: 1,132 new cases, 20 new deaths reported as face coverings requirement goes into effect
Northam extends license, ID card, registration renewal date; more DMV offices reopen in Virginia
Strike Fighter Squadron taken off USS Ford, movement restricted after sailor found positive for COVID-19
United Way’s 12 Hours of Giving