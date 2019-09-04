Live Now
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services Albemarle School Bertie County Courts (NC) Bertie County Public Schools Camden County Public Schools Chesapeake Public Schools College of the Albemarle - All Campuses Court Street Academy Creative World School River Walk Currituck County Public Schools Da Vita Princess Anne Dare County Public Schools DaVita Norfolk Dialysis Center DaVita Oceana Dialysis Center Edenton-Chowan Schools Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Gates County Public Schools Ghent Montessori School Great Bridge Christian Academy Greenbrier Christian Academy Groomed for Greatness Learning Center Hertford County Courts (NC) Hertford County Public Schools Indian Creek Correctional Center Jarvisburg Christian Academy Lawrence Academy Norfolk Christian School Norfolk Public Schools Norfolk State University Northampton County Public Schools (VA) Northampton County Schools (NC) Oak & Lily Academy Pasquotank County Offices Perquimans County Public Schools Portsmouth Christian Schools Portsmouth Circuit Courts Portsmouth General District Court Portsmouth JDR Court Portsmouth Public Schools Primrose School at Cahoon Commons Roanoke-Chowan Community College Saint John the Apostle Catholic School Saint Leo University-SHRC St. Matthew's School Suffolk Public Schools Tecnico Corporation The Williams School Thomas Nelson Community College - All Campuses Victory Christian School

