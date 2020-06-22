Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
George Floyd Protests
Tragedy in Va Beach
Top Stories
Secret Service tells press to leave White House
‘Respect your limits’: Coast Guard addresses rescue numbers over holiday weekend
Woman intentionally coughed in 1-year-old’s face inside California eatery, police say
Video
University of Michigan plans to withdraw from hosting Trump-Biden debate in October
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Virginia
Coronavirus in NC
Phase 2 VA Reopening
Testing
Call Centers
Track Cases in VA
Report a COVID-19 Tip
Yes We’re Open
Frontline Heroes
Kids Activity Page
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane
Map Center
Mosquito Meter
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
The Big Tournament
Masters Report
ODU Football
Tides
Senior Send-off
Washington Huddle
Japan 2020
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Harborfest Look Back
Tour de Cure
Virtual Entertainment
COVID-19 local event changes
Local attractions now open
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Celebrating The Class of 2020
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Remarkable Women
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
elections
Meet three Republicans running to unseat US Sen. Mark Warner
Trending stories
FDA WARNING: These 9 hand sanitizers can be toxic; stop use immediately
Video
Second stimulus check: Trump says ‘very generous’ payments could be announced soon
Virginia June 22 COVID-19 update: 471 new cases, 9 deaths reported; Hampton Roads reporting highest average in cases to date
Video
Meet three Republicans running to unseat US Sen. Mark Warner
US Navy relaxing COVID-19 travel restrictions to allow duty station moves, leave
Video
Don't Miss
Half-Off Hampton Roads