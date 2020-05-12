Skip to content
Norfolk
May 12 deadline to request absentee ballot for Virginia May 19 election
Norfolk International Airport reports over 94% drop in passengers amid COVID-19 pandemic
Walmart to repeat cash bonus for all U.S. hourly employees
Herring calls on Trump to take immediate action to protect meat and poultry plant workers
NC May 12 COVID-19 update: Cooper to give updates at 2 p.m.
N.C. Gov. Cooper to hold press conference at 2 p.m.
Trending stories
Northam releases guidelines for Phase 1 of reopening Virginia May 15
Northam: Northern Va. can delay reopening until at least May 28, rest of state still on track for ‘phase 1’ on May 15
Air Force flyover honoring Virginia frontline workers happening Tuesday night in Hampton Roads
Virginia May 12 COVID-19 update: 730 new cases, 41 deaths reported statewide; Eastern Shore test results likely still pending
Rest of state may open before Northern Virginia, Northam says
