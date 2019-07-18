Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
96°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
Investigative
Taking Back the Community
Clear the Shelters
Tragedy in Va Beach
Top Stories
Sailor missing after going overboard from USS Abraham Lincoln
Top Stories
House fire reported on Bartow Place in VB
Special tribute for World War II Veteran in Williamsburg
Crowds brave high temps for a day at the beach
Fire breaks out in home in Norfolk’s East Beach neighborhood
Video Center
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings
Forecast
Hurricane Guide
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Heat Index
Weather Blog
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
Tides
High School
ODU Football
Auto Racing
MLB
NBA
NFL
NHL
NCAA Basketball
NCAA Football
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Guides
Summer Camp Guide
Operation School Supplies
HR Show
Entertainment
Fashion
Financial
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Top Stories
In The Kitchen: Fresh, Local-Caught Red Snapper
Top Stories
Audience: Love Over Hate Day
Back to School Tech Tips
Pet Pal of the Week: Jumba
Celiac Disease: Searching For Answers
Experts
About Us
Contact WAVY
Meet the Team
Advertise
Contests
Alexa
Email Alerts
WAVY TV Schedule
FOX43 TV
Mobile Apps
Report It!
Text Alerts
Work for WAVY
Operation School Supplies
Search
Search
Search
dr. mary baileey
Celiac Disease: Searching For Answers
Don't Miss
Join Team WAVY for the ASYMCA Mud Run
Operation School Supplies
Help WAVY Clear the Shelters
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Living Local – Summer Camp Guide
Trending stories
Fire breaks out in home in Norfolk’s East Beach neighborhood
Man accused in York stabbing death said brother ‘didn’t cry for mommy’
Power outage impacting all Tideland EMC customers on Ocracoke Island
Deemed dangerous, Epstein denied bail in sex abuse case
Public memorial planned for Noah Tomlin on July 27