Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Taking Back the Community
Clear the Shelters
Tragedy in Va Beach
Top Stories
James City County beekeepers trying to change zoning ordinance to keep their hives
Top Stories
12-year-old boy found safe in Norfolk
Volunteer boaters recall ‘miracle tip’ that led them to body of missing rabbi
Spouses at private military housing, shaken up by car break-ins, petition for security cameras
Congresswomen targeted in ‘blatantly racist’ tweets respond to Trump
Video Center
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings
Forecast
Hurricane Guide
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Heat Index
Weather Blog
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
Tides
ODU Football
High School
Auto Racing
MLB
NBA
NFL
NHL
NCAA Basketball
NCAA Football
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Guides
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Entertainment
Fashion
Financial
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Top Stories
Audience: Dames At Sea
Top Stories
In The Kitchen: Catfish and Crawfish Etouffee
Movie Review: Stuber
New Season, New Floors
Military Minute: Cruise Ship Rescue
Experts
About Us
Contact WAVY
Meet the Team
Advertise
Contests
Alexa
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Mobile Apps
Report It!
Text Alerts
Work for WAVY
Search
Search
Search
dames at sea
Audience: Dames At Sea
Don't Miss
Join Team WAVY for the ASYMCA Mud Run
Help WAVY Clear the Shelters
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Living Local – Summer Camp Guide
Trending stories
12-year-old boy found safe in Norfolk
Volunteer boaters recall ‘miracle tip’ that led them to body of missing rabbi
Booker’s Iowa senior adviser leaves, citing personal reasons
Congresswomen targeted in ‘blatantly racist’ tweets respond to Trump
‘Sweet Pea’s’ legacy lives on in Virginia Beach