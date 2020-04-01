Skip to content
You Count! Make Sure the 2020 Census Knows What You Need.
Northam: Virginia should see peak COVID-19 cases from late April to late May, Hampton Convention Center ID’d as alternate care site
Video
Chesapeake confirms first coronavirus related death
Nearly 3,000 sailors to leave carrier amid virus outbreak
Chesapeake Public School officials debunk rumor threatening to hold students back a year
Va. Wednesday update: COVID-19 cases up to 1,484; 34 deaths and 208 hospitalizations linked to virus