Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Back to School
Clear the Shelters
Courageous Conversations
Operation School Supplies
Top Stories
Childcare survey created to help solve needs in Hampton Roads
Caught on camera: Man wanted after allegedly shooting at a vehicle, no one injured
Richmond councilwoman calls for probe into contract to remove Confederate statues
Video
Newport News Schools looking to possibly rename certain campuses to be more diverse, inclusive
Video
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane
Map Center
Mosquito Meter
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
The Big Tournament
Masters Report
NFL
ODU Football
Tides
Washington Huddle
Japan 2020
Living Local
Destination Vacation
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Summer Camp Guide
Virtual Entertainment
COVID-19 local event changes
Local attractions now open
Back to School
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Scholarship Salute
Reck on the Road
Operation School Supplies
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
childcare
Childcare survey created to help solve needs in Hampton Roads
Trending Stories
Second stimulus check left out of GOP’s new, slimmed-down COVID relief proposal
Sen. Lucas, other public officials, charged with felonies for June incident at Portsmouth Confederate monument
Video
VB business owner says no Democrats allowed on his charter boat
Video
‘I will be vindicated’: Sen. Lucas, facing charges, returns to Richmond for special session
Video
Some Hampton Roads cities will give hazard pay to first responders, other employees working through the pandemic
Video
Don't Miss
Clear the Shelters
Operation School Supplies accepting online donations for 2020