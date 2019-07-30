Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
Investigative
Taking Back the Community
Clear the Shelters
Tragedy in Va Beach
Top Stories
Bipartisan effort to build up Coast Guard heads to Senate
Top Stories
Health district in DMV investigating spread of foodborne illnesses
Hampton man pleads guilty to charges in 2016 armed carjacking
Trump speaking at 400th anniversary celebration of assembly in Jamestown
VB independent investigators say they ‘can’t look into all problems of the city’
Video Center
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings
Forecast
Hurricane Guide
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Heat Index
Weather Blog
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
Tides
High School
ODU Football
Auto Racing
MLB
NBA
NFL
NHL
NCAA Basketball
NCAA Football
NFL Washington
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Guides
Summer Camp Guide
Operation School Supplies
Back to School
HR Show
Entertainment
Fashion
Financial
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Top Stories
Why You’re Still Unemployed
Top Stories
The Power of Community
New Floors for Summer
Movie Review: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
In The Kitchen: Fried Shrimp and Grits
Experts
About Us
Contact WAVY
Meet the Team
Advertise
Contests
Alexa
Email Alerts
WAVY TV Schedule
FOX43 TV
Mobile Apps
Report It!
Text Alerts
Work for WAVY
Operation School Supplies
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Events for the 400th anniversary of the first assembly in Jamestown
carjacking
Hampton man pleads guilty to charges in 2016 armed carjacking
Don't Miss
Help WAVY Clear the Shelters
Join Team WAVY for the ASYMCA Mud Run
Operation School Supplies
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Living Local – Summer Camp Guide
Trending stories
Blog: Still Sunny, But That Changes Soon.
Hampton man pleads guilty to charges in 2016 armed carjacking
Trump speaking at 400th anniversary celebration of assembly in Jamestown
VB independent investigators say they ‘can’t look into all problems of the city’
6-year-old drowns in pool at Nags Head home