Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
George Floyd Protests
Tragedy in Va Beach
Top Stories
Officer injured in Newport News vehicle crash
Top Stories
Fire breaks out in bathroom of Spaghetti Eddie’s in Chesapeake
Free COVID-19 testing continues for underserved communities in Chesapeake
‘I’m a grown woman. I know better’: Woman caught on camera making racist remarks apologizes
Video
1 officer charged in George Floyd death seeks case dismissal
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Virginia
Coronavirus in NC
Phase 3 VA Reopening
Testing
Call Centers
Track Cases in VA
Report a COVID-19 Tip
Frontline Heroes
Kids Activity Page
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane
Map Center
Mosquito Meter
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
The Big Tournament
Masters Report
ODU Football
Tides
Senior Send-off
Washington Huddle
Japan 2020
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Summer Camp Guide
Virtual Entertainment
COVID-19 local event changes
Local attractions now open
HR Show
Celebrating The Class of 2020
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Remarkable Women
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Judge rules Julia Tomlin is fit to stand trial in her toddler’s death
camp chewy
Taye Diggs Creates Camp Vibes at Home With His Son!
Video
Trending stories
Virginia July 8 COVID-19 update: Hampton Roads sets record for new cases for 2nd straight day, Hampton, NN and VB set records
Video
Virginia July 7 COVID-19 update: Hampton Roads reports record 230 new cases, with record 63 in Virginia Beach
Blog: Low Pressure Steadily Marches Towards Our Region.
Body camera shows Sen. Lucas telling officers they can’t arrest protesters at Confederate monument
Video
‘I’m a grown woman. I know better’: Woman caught on camera making racist remarks at Black Lives Matter protest apologizes
Video
Don't Miss
Half-Off Hampton Roads