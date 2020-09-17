Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
NC Senate Debate
Strange
10 On Your Side
Back to School
Courageous Conversations
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
DRONE VIDEO: High waters at Fish River after Hurricane Sally
Video
Virginia Tech safety Devon Hunter suspended ‘indefinitely’ after arrest on felony strangulation charge
Video
EPA approves Pine-Sol to kill coronavirus on surfaces
Man sustains life-threatening injuries in crash on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane
Map Center
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
What the Lehecka?
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
The Big Tournament
Masters Report
NFL
Japan 2020
ODU Football
Friday Night Flights
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Living Local
Destination Vacation
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Summer Camp Guide
Virtual Entertainment
COVID-19 local event changes
Local attractions now open
Back to School
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Operation School Supplies
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
a touch of loving care
Senior Living: A Touch of Loving Care
Video
Trending Stories
Disturbing details emerge in court following the death of toddler at Norfolk daycare
Video
Woman killed by man in Chesapeake murder-suicide was ‘just a good human being,’ friend says
Video
Virginia Sept. 17 COVID-19 update: Cases staying around 1K per day, another 36 new deaths reported; VB, Norfolk almost in positivity ‘green zone’
Hurricane Teddy becomes major storm, expected to grow to Category 4
Video
Man wanted in connection to triple shooting involving infant near Lynnhaven Mall
Video
Don't Miss
Operation School Supplies accepting online donations for 2020