PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Ahead of the start of Black History month, staff from the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art is sharing details about an upcoming exhibit.

The museum will open an exhibit showcasing the work of artist Kara Walker.

Curator Heather Hakimzadeh says Walker’s work deals with social issues surrounding gender, race and Black history. She says her work represents subject matter that needs to be discussed today.

“Her work really deals with subject matter that we need to talk about in our region. We have such a history rich region from the first landing of the chattel slavery in Point Comfort in Hampton, to plantations to the Underground Railroad, to slave jails, and she encounters all of these issues in her work,” she said.

Hakimzadeh also says they’re proud to provide a place for discussion of her work to take place.

The exhibit opens March 9 to the public and is open until June 11. It is free and open to the public as well.