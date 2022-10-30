PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Before heading out the door Monday night to get some treats, the Portsmouth Police Department has some important reminders for families ahead of Halloween.

Public Information Officer Victoria Varnedoe with the Portsmouth Police Department says there are some easy steps parents and families can take to protect their ghosts and ghouls.

“The top three things that parents can keep in mind is visibility, situational awareness and traffic safety,” she said. “You want to opt in for face paint instead of a mask on your child so that they can have complete visibility of their surroundings. You maybe want to get some reflective tape or reflective vests on their costumes. You can even buy reflective candy bags now.”

Glow sticks and flashlights are also great ways to make sure children are more visible as it gets darker.

She also says it’s important for families to go out with young trick-or-treaters. If safety is a concern, Varnedoe also says there are plenty of Trunk-or-Treat events going on in communities across Hampton Roads.

If you’re hitting the streets to go door-to-door, make sure to not walk behind vehicles when crossing the street. Stay on the sidewalk as much as possible when walking around.

Once coming back home at the end of the night, don’t forget to check children’s candy bags for possible choking hazards.