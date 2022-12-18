PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Amid a recent rise in anti-Semitic attacks, a local rabbi says this Hanukkah serves as a reminder of the light that can continue to shine bright through the darkness going on in the world.

Founder & Inspirational Leader Rabbi Israel Zoberman of Temple Lev Tikvah said no matter what religion someone is, the eight-day celebration celebrates diversity in our community.

“Hanukkah celebrates diversity. It celebrates human dignity. It celebrates inclusivity. All those ideas and principles that have made America the greatest democracy in the world, the world’s leader,” he said. “And to know that without the lights of Hanukkah, without those freedoms, there would be darkness in the world.”

He also says each person is a source of light during tough, dark times and all it can take is something small like a smile or a helping hand.

