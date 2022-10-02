PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The annual Light of Hope Gala hopes to raise money to continue to provide free resources for sexual assault survivors.

Now in its second year, the Gala is one of the largest fundraisers for the Center for Sexual Assault Survivors, based in Newport News.

Charlene Johnson from the Center says the Gala helps support the Center’s mission of providing free resources to those in the community as the Peninsula’s only stand-alone rape crisis center.

“We offer free crisis counseling, advocacy training, community events, we have a 24-hour hotline, we do a plethora of things for people who have been affected by sexual assault,” said Johnson.

The Center is made up of a small staff that serves over six counties who work not just to help victims, but others close to them who are processing the trauma a loved one went through.

“The services we provide are to help people at the most difficult times of their lives, including their family members,” she said. “Often times, family members have trauma from the event that the survivor has dealt with.”

10 On Your Side’s Kiahnna Patterson and Jon Dowding will serve as the Mistress and Master of Ceremonies for this year’s Gala. You can buy tickets to the event here.