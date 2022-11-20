PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — With the holiday season in full swing, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore needs help to provide food to families in need.

Inflation has left many families battling food insecurity, many for the first time.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore just ended their 26th Annual Mayflower Marathon Food Drive. So far, they collected more than 730,000 meals for Hampton Roads families.

David Brandt from the Foodbank says that food won’t last long so they always need donations.

“You always have to eat. As much food as we collected, it’ll all be gone and consumed in not too short a time and then we’re right back to needing to feed the need,” said Brandt. “Inflation as you mentioned, is playing a huge role.”

If you’re interested in helping the Foodbank, you can learn how to donate money, food or your time here.

Also learn how you can donate to the Mayflower Marathon Food Drive here.