PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Schools wants families to know about a unique, free virtual learning option for students.

The pandemic unexpectedly forced schools around the world to utilize virtual learning to continue education.

The Future Learning Experience (FLEx) program looks to provide students with a more engaging virtual learning experience.

Hampton City Schools Director of Innovation and Professional Learning Dr. Kate Wolfe Maxlow says the push for the development of the program stems from seeing some students who thrived during virtual learning.

“Whether they’re students who finished their work really fast and then want to move onto something, a passion project. Whether they’re students that needed more time and just wanted to be able to have that experience and learn in other ways,” she said.

The program just rolled out for K-5 during the 2022-2023 academic year. Dr. Wolfe Maxlow says they’re getting ready to roll out programming for students in 6th to 8th grades for the 2023-2024 school year.

The lessons utilize different tools like games, role-plays, escape rooms, projects, and even optional in-person or virtual field trip options.

One of the biggest advantages Dr. Wolfe Maxlow says is for parents who wish to have a more active role in their child’s education.

“There are just lots of families who just want to be involved and want to come up with their own activities and home school their children,” she said.

Learn more about the program and how to enroll a student here.