PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — One local organization of faith-based entrepreneurs hopes to pay it forward to other women hoping to live out their dreams.

She Steps Forward Ministries provides resources, tools and the support women need to grow their faith-based businesses in Hampton Roads and abroad.

Founder and Executive Director Elaine Lankford says they’ve even started to provide mentorship and workshops for women in Kenya. The hope is to overcome some of the challenges women face when starting their own businesses.

“Part of the problem with female entrepreneurship, which is skyrocketing these days, is having the confidence to step out and take that chance to live out your dream,” said Lankford. “But the other problem is that there’s also support and financial need that really plays into us really pursuing and sustaining those businesses that we’re trying to do.”

They want other women to know they’re getting ready for their conference in Chesapeake to train female entrepreneurs.

The She Steps Forward International Conference is from March 24 to 25. You can learn how to get tickets and find out more details about the conference here.