The new segment will introduce viewers to a community member every week to discuss upcoming events, important issues

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On the inaugural Sunday Sitdowns segment, Bilal Muhammad from the Stop the Violence Team in Norfolk discussed their upcoming Youth Showcase.

Every Sunday during the 6 p.m. shows on WAVY News 10, our team will introduce you to a community member for a live interview. The discussion will preview upcoming events or talk about important issues impacting viewers at home.

This week, Muhammad talked to 10 On Your Side’s Jon Dowding to discuss his organization’s upcoming Stop The Violence Youth Showcase on Sept. 25.

The inaugural showcase is a talent show of sorts for kids in the community. Muhammad says he hopes to show kids that their natural talents can put them on the right path.

“We want them to show their relatives and themselves also that they have that talent and violence is not going to stop them,” he said.

Multiple organizations and people are helping the Stop The Violence Team put on the event next weekend, including the Norfolk Police Department, the Salvation Army Kroc Center, and Stop the Violence 757.

Muhammad said he wants to walk away inspired from the event and hoping that he inspired others in Hampton Roads to do similar events as a community to engage and support the youth.

“We have youth right now that are stagnated, they don’t know which way to go because they’re being influenced by so much other activities that’s really hurting them,” said Muhammad.

He says the key to their success for the event is community engagement.

“We have to have the community to support this event because our youth are hurting, they need us, and we definitely need them,” he said.

The Stop The Violence Youth Showcase will be on Sunday, September 25 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Norfolk.

If you’d like to be on an edition of Sunday Sitdowns, email Jon Dowding at jon.dowding@wavy.com with “Sunday Sitdowns” in the subject line of the email.