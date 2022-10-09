PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The American Heart Association Hampton Roads talks about how a new grant will help improve the health of those in rural communities.

Executive Director MeShall Hills says the $150,000 from the Obici Healthcare Foundation will be used for their initiative, No Pressure: A Clinical Blood Pressure Improvement Program.

“We want to make sure we’re working in these communities to bring access to care,” said Hills. “Hypertension is a huge crisis in our area.”

The grant will allow AHA Hampton Roads to expand its blood pressure and hypertension management work in Western Tidewater.

Hills said part of that approach includes work with groups in the community, like churches. The grant will help them overcome one of the largest hurdles many people in rural communities face, access to healthcare.

“Transportation is a huge barrier to care,” she said. “We want to make sure we’re coming in and connecting individuals through their church, through a community center, through a place that they may frequent that may not be a healthcare center that they have access to.”

The American Heart Association Hampton Roads also has two upcoming Heart Walks.

The Peninsula Heart Walk is on Nov. 5 at Outlook Beach Boardwalk on Fort Monroe. The Southside Heart Walk is on Nov. 12 at Chesapeake City Park.

The American Heart Association Hampton Roads is seeking a part-time project coordinator to support the “No Pressure: A Clinical Blood Pressure Program” initiative. Interested candidates may apply by submitting a cover letter and resume to Briana.ricks@heart.org. Please reference the “No Pressure” program in your subject line.

