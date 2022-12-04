PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Nothing puts you in the holiday spirit like music and an upcoming concert hopes to spread holiday cheer while helping a local organization.

The first-ever A Jazzy Christmas show is coming to the Attucks Theater in Norfolk on December 17. Cynthia Dowd talked about the upcoming show on Sunday Sitdowns.

Money from the show goes to the H.O.P.E. Foundation, a nonprofit homeless shelter helping those in the Hampton Roads community.

Dowd said the push to put on the show stems from a desire to help the shelter continue its mission to help those who need it in our area.

“The H.O.P.E. Foundation not only provides food for the homeless, but it provides shelter, transportation, clothing and all types of services to help someone that might be in that predicament. So we just wanted to do our part,” said Dowd.

The show features Grammy-nominated pianist and #1 Billboard recording artist Marcus Johnson and #1 Billboard charting and Tidewater native, saxophonist Jackiem Joyner.

The show will be hosted by WAVY-TV 10’s very own Regina Mobley. TowneBank and the City of Norfolk are proud sponsors of the show.

You can buy tickets to the show here.