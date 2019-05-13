YMCA of South Hampton Roads

Today’s YMCA Camper. Tomorrow’s Changemaker!



Camping, like many Y programs, is about learning skills, developing character and making friends. But few environments are as special as camp, where kids become a community as they learn both how to be more independent and how to contribute to a group as they engage in physical, social and educational activities. Camping teaches self-reliance, a love for nature and the outdoors, and the development of attitudes and practices that build character and leadership—all amidst the fun of swimming, creative art, science, active play and meaningful relationships.

• Licensed Day Camps for ages 4–15

• Weekly themes like Under the Sea, Lights, Camera, Action! and Superhero Summer

• Specialty activity add-ons like sports, robotics and archery

• Swim lesson add-ons

For a full list of camps, visit us online at ymcashr.org/day-camp-y or call your local YMCA at (757) 962-5555.