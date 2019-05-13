Virginia Living Museum

Summer Programs & Children’s Classes for 2020

Half Day – AM session: 9:30 am – 12 pm *June 1-5 and June 8-12 ONLY Pre-K camp Pm Session: 1-3:30 Cost: $120 M/$135 NM

Full Day (June 22-28, Aug 3-7, Aug 10-14, Aug 17-21) for Grades K-1, 2-3, & 4-5 from 9 am-3 pm Cost: $235 M/$265 NM

Only (June 22-28, Aug 3-7, Aug 10-14, Aug 17-21) availability for: Before Care (8 – 9 am) Cost: $40 & After Care (3 – 5:30 pm) Cost: $95 (includes snack)

Full Day (July 13 – 17) for Jr. Naturalist 9:30 am – 4 pm Cost: $235 M/$265

Half Day

Let’s Make a Mess

Dates: June 1-5*, June15-19, June 22-26, July 6-10, July 13-17, July 20-24

Age: Pre K

Description: Enjoy a week of silly science experiments, crazy colorful arts and crafts, and messy hands-on activities. Let’s explore the science and fun behind making a mess!





Let’s Do Science

Dates: June 8-12*, July 27-31, August 3-7, August 10-14, August 17-21

Age: Pre K

Description: Investigate the world of physical science – from magnets to liquids to light and beyond.





Animal Champions

Dates: June 29 – July 3, July 27-31

Age: K/1

Description: Who is the biggest? Who’s the best? Speed, strength, size – by comparing a variety of traits, you’ll see how animals measure up in their own Olympics.





Celestial Explorers

Dates: June 15-19

Age: K/1

Description: What do astronomers use to explore the universe? Discover the tools of the trade with this exciting camp.





Working in Space

Dates: July 6-10

Age: K/1

Description: Do you want to be an astronomer? How about an astronaut? Come learn about five amazing space jobs and see if you have the right stuff.





Full Day

Fantasy Camp

Dates: August 3-7, August 17-21

Age: K/1

Description: Bring your imagination as we visit the world of pirates, fairies, mermaids, dragons and more! Get ready for a week of adventure and exploration of worlds beyond our own.





Super Hero

Dates: June 22-26, August 10-14

Age: K/1

Description: Find your inner superhero and test your powers through a series of challenges to help save the day! Spend a week overcoming obstacles, developing your super powers and interacting with our superhero animal sidekicks in this wham-pow packed camp.





Jr. Paleontologist

Dates: June 15-19, July 27-31

Age: 2/3

Description: What did the world look like when Allosaurus was alive? Explore ancient environments by investigating geological puzzles and the fossil evidence of dinosaurs and other prehistoric critters.





CSI: Galaxy M51

Dates: July 13-17

Age: 2/3

Description: Something strange has happened in a nearby galaxy. What’s going on? Is it a threat to Earth? Join the Cosmic Science Investigations team and find out!





Supreme STEAM

Dates: June 22-26, August 10-14

Age: 2/3

Description: Create, innovate, and explore throughout the week. Spend the week solving problems, exploring the world of science and learning how you can help animals while using science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.





A Trip Through Space

Dates: August 3-7

Age: 2/3

Description: Did you ever wonder what’s out there? Come along as we visit planets, stars and more on an amazing trip through space.

Stars, Constellations and Legends

Dates: August 17-21

Age: 2/3

Description: Delve into the myths and legends surrounding the Sun, Moon, stars and other celestial objects in this incredible camp.





CSI: Earth 2.0

Dates: June 22-26, August 10-14

Age: 4/5

Description: Can we find another home for humanity in space? How do scientists find planets around other stars? Become a part of the Cosmic Science Investigations team and find out!





Jr. Naturalist

Dates: July 13-17

Age: 4/5

Description: Join us as we travel around Tidewater Virginia to explore visit forests, marshes, and the Chesapeake Bay. Each day we will be in the field taking scientific measurements, making observations, and enjoying nature. Make sure to pack your sense of adventure each day!





Hairy Otter

Dates: August 3-7, August 17-21

Age: 4/5

Description: Join us for an enchanting week at the Virginia Living Museum as we create potions, meet magical creatures, learn about herbology, and study ancient runes – non-magical humans welcome!



