Torggler Summer Art Camp

Dates: June 21 – Aug. 5, 2021

Ages: 6-14

Christopher Newport University

1 Avenue of the Arts

Newport News, Va. 23606

Phone: 757-594-0800

Camps will be held from June 21 – August 5 (with the exception of the week of July 5-9) for children ages 6-14. All camps are taught by qualified professional instructors, many of whom possess decades of teaching experience.

We will offer morning and afternoon half-day camps four days per week (Monday through Thursday), with three sessions serving age groups 6-8, 9-11 and 12-14. Pending availability, you can schedule both morning and afternoon camps for a full day of art exploration, including a supervised lunch and optional after-care. Each half-day camp costs $150.00, inclusive of supplies. Optional after-care is an additional $20.00 per week.